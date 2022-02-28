Best rotating curling iron

Rotating curling irons have chambers, nooks and crannies where debris accumulates. To keep them clean, keep the curling iron in a case or drawer when it’s not in use.

Which rotating curling iron is best?

Curling irons are foundational heat styling tools, and the average hair enthusiast owns at least one or two. Although you can’t go wrong with a traditional curling iron, if you’re looking for an easier way to get long-lasting curls, a rotating curling iron might be worth buying.

Rotating curling irons spin and heat hair with the press of a button. This means there is notably less maneuvering on your behalf. The CHI Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Curler uses a pioneering design and features a tulip-shaped chamber that creates natural-looking curls.

What to know before you buy a rotating curling iron

Rotating vs. regular curling irons

Rotating curling irons have motors and spinning mechanisms, whereas regular curling irons have stationary barrel designs. While rotating models require less maneuvering, they have a modest learning curve for first-time users. Most regular curling irons, on the other hand, are generally beginner-friendly.

Another significant difference between rotating and regular curling irons is burn safety. Because rotating models often have covered chambers, the hot barrel has a low risk of contact with skin. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case for regular curling irons, which have exposed barrels that can burn the face and hands.

Closed vs. open rotating curling irons

Almost all rotating curling irons have chamber designs, in which they have a contained area that heats and holds the curl. This allows heat to circulate throughout the chamber and concentrate on hair for more efficiency and even heating. As a result, hair is usually curled quickly.

There are a couple of rotating curling irons with open designs. These models have partially exposed barrels that allow outside air circulation around heated hair. While it may seem counterintuitive, cooler air helps set curls quickly by sealing the cuticle. The lack of a chamber also means direct heat exposure is minimized, and ideally, so is heat damage.

What to look for in a quality rotating curling iron

Barrel materials

Like other premium heat styling tools, rotating curling irons are made with ceramic or tourmaline barrels. These materials heat up evenly and retain heat well, and they’re gentler on hair than regular metal. Not only do they minimize the risk for heat damage, but ceramic and tourmaline are also effective at controlling frizz and enhancing shine.

Curl variety

Some rotating curling irons can change the direction of the curl, whereas others have adjustable features to create loose waves or tighter curls. With that said, curl variety remains somewhat limited in these models, mostly because neither the barrel diameter nor shape changes. If you prefer a major change in curl design, you’ll need to use a different curling iron with a thicker or thinner barrel.

Tangle prevention

Rotating curling irons usually have built-in tangle prevention. Certain models have quick-release buttons that make it easy — and painless — to remove tangled hair from the barrel or chamber. Other rotating curling irons have prongs or bristles that detangle hair while they curl.

Heat settings

To accommodate different hair types, almost all rotating curling irons have adjustable heat settings. The lowest heat is around 370 degrees, which is suitable for fine hair. Medium hair is best served at around 390 degrees, while 410 degrees is recommended for thick or coarse hair. However, the higher the temperature, the greater the likelihood for heat damage.

How much you can expect to spend on a rotating curling iron

Rotating curling irons with limited features start at $45. Midrange models, which often have several temperature settings, cost $50-$75. High-end rotating curling irons with advanced heating and curling settings cost $90 and above.

Rotating curling iron FAQ

What does automatic shutoff do on my rotating curling iron?

A. The automatic shutoff turns off the device when it’s left idle for a certain period. Most models with this feature will turn off after approximately 90 seconds to 3 minutes of inactivity. However, it’s not a standard feature; if it’s one you think you need, you may need to spend more on high-end models.

Will my curls last longer if I use a rotating curling iron?

A. Some people find that rotating curling irons heat curls more efficiently and evenly, which often results in longer-lasting styles. However, individuals with medium-length hair tend to find the most success with these devices. Other people don’t experience much difference in results between the two, but it may be due to other variables, such as the styling and setting products they use.

What are the best rotating curling irons to buy?

Top rotating curling iron

CHI Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Curler

What you need to know: This high-end model, which has a tulip design, concentrates heat on curls to help them set faster and stay longer.

What you’ll love: The device has a swivel cord that makes it simple to work around the head. It offers heat settings between 370 and 410 degrees, suitable for all hair types. The device also has the option to change the curl direction.

What you should consider: At 1 inch, the barrel may be somewhat limiting in terms of curl shape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Ulta

Top rotating curling iron for money

Kiss Products Instawave Automatic Ceramic Curling Iron

What you need to know: The Kiss curling iron is ideal for managing frizz, thanks to ceramic ionic technology.

What you’ll love: The curling iron leaves hair shiny, soft and smooth. Its unique open design features tangle-proof prongs. Unlike other rotating curling irons, this Kiss model has an automatic shutoff. It’s affordable but doesn’t compromise on curling power.

What you should consider: It took users a few tries to learn how to manipulate the device.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BabylissPro Nano Titanium Professional Curl Machine

What you need to know: If you’re looking for tighter curls, this BabylissPro device performs better than comparable models.

What you’ll love: The heating chamber secures hair during curling and opens effortlessly for a smooth release. It offers three settings for tight, loose and flowing curls. The device heats up quickly, including at the highest temperature settings.

What you should consider: A few people reported the curling device tangled their hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

