Which potting bench is best?

If you are a gardening enthusiast, then you understand how helpful it is to be able to perform your gardening tasks without bending and twisting your back. A potting bench is among the best options for avoiding this kind of strain. Most aren’t just specialized tables — they’re also excellent storage options and beautiful decorations.

The best potting bench is the Yaheetech Outdoor Garden Potting Bench. It has two covered storage options and an iron-topped table for durability, plus it has storage hooks on the side.

What to know before you buy a potting bench

Work top

The two most important dimensions when it comes to potting benches are the height and the area of the work top.

Height: Most potting bench work tops are 36 inches tall, the same height as the average kitchen counter. There are taller and shorter options to be found, but you may need to hunt around. This said, most potting benches have a small shelf above the workbench. This means the listed dimensions are regularly over 40 inches, making it tricky to shop at a glance. Take your time when shopping.

Assembly

Few, if any, potting benches come preassembled. Assembly can be much easier or much harder depending on the complexity of the bench, the quality of the instructions and if it includes the necessary hardware. The best place to check for ease of assembly is the user reviews.

Casters

Some potting benches come with casters, which are special kinds of wheels that can roll in any direction. These benches are best for those who know they’ll need to move their bench regularly. Otherwise, the small change in work top height and a slight decrease in stability aren’t worth it.

What to look for in a quality potting bench

Material

Potting benches are typically made of wood, but vinyl and metal benches are also available.

Wood benches are available in every degree of quality. Some are cheap, flimsy and ugly, while others are expensive, sturdy and elegant. You can also customize a wooden bench the easiest.

Vinyl benches are usually expensive due to their innate weatherproofing and typically attractive designs. However, they aren't ecologically friendly due to their inability to naturally degrade.

Metal benches are the eco-friendly alternative to purchasing a far more durable bench than the best that wood offers. They also tend to be lightweight, making them easy to move. The only downside is the bare-bones and industrial aesthetic.

Storage

The best potting benches include one or several helpful storage options so you can keep what you need and use regularly close at hand. Extra shelves and drawers are most common, followed by cabinets and occasionally hooks.

How much you can expect to spend on a potting bench

Potting benches typically cost $100-$200 with some of the most basic options dropping to as low as $75. Better options tend to cost up to $150 with the premium picks costing $150-$200.

Potting bench FAQ

Is it safe to leave a potting bench outside all day, every day?

A. Generally speaking, yes. Whether the bench uses materials that are naturally weather-resistant or it’s been specially treated to resist common weather conditions, you should be OK. That said, it’s vitally important that you make sure your bench has these materials or this treatment. Some seem like they’d be safe to keep outdoors but actually aren’t. Additionally, even the most durable and weather-resistant benches can have their longevity threatened if they’re subjected to especially harsh weather.

What kind of gardening gear should I keep on or near my potting bench?

A. Use it to store anything that you use regularly. Some of the most commonly used gear include:

Trowels and shears

Extra pots

Soil and compost

Gloves

Twine

What’s the best potting bench to buy?

Top potting bench

Yaheetech Outdoor Garden Potting Bench

What you need to know: This bench is packed with extra features that make it perfect for potting and anything else outdoorsy.

What you’ll love: The bench portion is covered with galvanized iron for maximum durability. It has a slatted shelf on the bottom left with a roomy drawer above it and a surprisingly large cabinet on the bottom right. It even has side hooks for hanging tools, such as trowels.

What you should consider: Despite being marketed for outdoor use, it hasn’t been weatherproofed. Either treat it yourself or keep it inside your garage or similar area.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top potting bench for the money

Furinno Tioman Hardwood Potting Bench

What you need to know: If you just need a basic potting bench for occasional gardening, look no further than this solid budget pick.

What you’ll love: Each of the three shelving levels has slatted slots, which means any spilled soil and water can easily make its way back to the earth. It can safely hold up to 175 pounds. Most consumers had no issues assembling it and reported taking little time to do so.

What you should consider: It’s on the simple side compared to pricier potting benches. More maintenance is required compared to other benches as well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Convenience Concepts Deluxe Potting Bench

What you need to know: This is another excellent option with a different set of features some would find more helpful.

What you’ll love: The crowning feature is a roomy sink on the right side that makes washing and watering a breeze. Below the main bench is a slatted bottom with a small extra slatted shelf on the right side. It also has a roomy drawer on the left side.

What you should consider: The sink takes up nearly half of the upper bench space. If you don’t plan on using the sink at all, then avoid this option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews.

