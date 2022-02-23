Best LG Blu-ray player

Blu-ray provides a much higher volume of information capacity than a regular DVD, offering super-high-resolution video in a format that can still be stored on disc.

Which LG Blu-ray players are best?

A Blu-ray player is an obvious pick when you want the best quality possible in a video experience. However, deciding which one works for your needs may not be as straightforward. Sticking to trusted brand names, like LG, is another way to ensure quality, and fortunately, the company offers a wide range of high-end Blu-ray players. This LG UBK90 Blu-ray player includes support for Dolby Vision and 4K streaming, along with other video formats.

What to know before you buy an LG Blu-ray player

Use

How you plan to use your Blu-ray player can help you narrow down the options. You can use many Blu-ray players for Blu-ray, but buyers often want a given unit for its other features like additional video formats, audio support and WiFi, among other options. Ultimately, which Blu-ray player works best for your needs depends on what non-Blu-ray functions you want it to perform.

Blu-ray player types

Simple Blu-ray players may only include support for Blu-ray discs and DVDs, though you can also find those that do even more. Other options with higher-end Blu-ray players include support for video formats and resolutions, like those that offer 4K and 3D video. Blu-ray players that support 4K video or 3D video tend to cost far more than basic models only offering Blu-ray.

Audio types

Most Blu-ray players support either 5.1 or 7.1 channel surround sound. Many also feature a digital optical audio output or coaxial audio outputs. If you already have an audio system in place, you’ll need to make sure that you can connect to it using your Blu-ray player. In addition to audio output types, many modern Blu-ray players also support a wide variety of high-resolution audio formats like Dolby Atmos, Dolby True, DTS:X and others.

What to look for in a quality LG Blu-ray player

Video outputs

The video outputs included on any LG Blu-ray player are probably the most important feature when considering which model to buy. While many Blu-ray players feature multiple HDMI outputs, basic options may only include one. If you need a specific video output, like the classic component cables instead of HDMI, for instance, then it’s important to make sure the model you purchase has that output.

Blu-ray disc types

If you just need a device that plays Blu-ray discs, you can find a number of affordable options out there. Upgrade picks include Blu-ray players that can also play 4K Blu-ray discs as well as streamed 4K media. While Blu-ray already offers an upgraded video resolution, 4K Blu-ray players can offer almost double the resolution for an ultimately higher quality video output.

Wi-Fi and ethernet

Many high-end Blu-ray players also include built-in Wi-Fi or an ethernet port, if not both. While using a hardwired LAN connection may provide a more stable connection, many prefer the ease and simplicity of using Wi-Fi for their TV’s internet and streaming needs. Low-end models, on the other hand, may not include an ethernet port or Wi-Fi, though most models do.

How much you can expect to spend on an LG Blu-ray player

Cheap LG Blu-ray players usually start around $60, while most units will run from $80-$350 – depending on what features are included.

LG Blu-ray player FAQ

Can you buy LG Blu-ray player remote controls separately?

A. If you’ve lost or misplaced the remote control to your LG Blu-ray player, you can typically find replacements online. Many online retailers will sell LG Blu-ray player remotes that come working out of the box for an affordable price — though batteries are usually sold separately.

Do LG Blu-ray players include streaming services like Netflix?

A. Many of LG’s Blu-ray players also include Netflix and Vudu for streaming services. Both services can be used for 4K streaming if you have a 4K Blu-ray player. Still, if streaming services are something you need your Blu-ray player to include, be sure to check with a product’s listing to avoid getting something that won’t work for you.

What’s the best LG Blu-ray player to buy?

Top LG Blu-ray player

LG UBK90 Ultra-HD Blu-Ray Player With Dolby Vision

What you need to know: This Blu-ray player supports Dolby Vision, 4K video and a wide range of other high-resolution formats.

What you’ll love: This Blu-ray player is able to stream 4K video and Dolby Vision with high dynamic range. It also includes four simple touch controls on the front, as well as a LAN port, two HDMI outputs and an optical audio cable on the back.

What you should consider: This Blu-ray player is more expensive than many others. It’s most suitable for those with a Dolby Vision TV.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LG Blu-ray player for the money

LG BP350 Blu-Ray Player With Wi-Fi And Full 1080p HD

What you need to know: For something both affordable and versatile, this Blu-ray player includes built-in Wi-Fi and up to 1080p video resolution.

What you’ll love: This DVD player comes at a reasonable price while providing plenty of use for the average buyer. It also comes with a built-in Wi-Fi connection, and it scales up video streaming quality.

What you should consider: This Blu-ray player only has a single HDMI output.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LG BP175 Blu-Ray Player With HDMI Port Bundle

What you need to know: This Blu-ray player comes with a 6-foot HDMI cable and a remote controller.

What you’ll love: It features full high-definition 1080p video playback and an ethernet port. Streaming services include YouTube, Pandora, Spotify, Netflix and CinemaNow.

What you should consider: This player is not wireless.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

