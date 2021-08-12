Back-to-school shopping can be done online, but don’t wait until the last minute!

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Back-to-school shopping is here and many of us will do it online.

FOX8 talked with Jacob Palmer with BestReviews.com to make sure we do it safely. Palmer told us, “E-commerce makes it so much easier for parents. You don’t have to load up the kids and go to stores, you can get everything you need from the comfort of your couch, and in many cases, you can save money doing it. Even with fast shipping times, it’s still advisable to give yourself plenty of time ahead of time to complete your shopping. You don’t want that first day of school outfit to be in transit when the day comes. So we still recommend taking care of back-to-school shopping on the earlier side.”

We asked him about the new essentials that parents should be looking for. He said, “Some stores we love for this process are: Kohl’s for clothes, shoes and backpacks. Amazon is great for technology and other supplies like colored pencils, paper, and other essentials and Dick’s Sporting Goods is great for any sporty needs that are going to arise during the school year.”

But what about the kids heading off to school for the first time?

Palmer said, “Get familiar with the guidelines for school. No kid wants to be embarrassed showing up for their first day of school.”

“Also, have fun with the new normal. We’ve gotten rave reviews from parents about something as simple as an Elsa from Frozen branded hand sanitizer.”

For more information check out bestreviews.com