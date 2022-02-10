Amazon Prime prices are increasing. Here’s how you can still save money

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of all the perks.

How to save despite the Amazon Prime price increase

Even if you’re not a regular Amazon shopper, you’ve heard the news. The online giant is raising the price of Prime membership from $119 to $139 on March 22, the first hike in almost 4 years.

Although the increase isn’t out of character for Amazon, which has raised the Prime membership cost periodically since 2005, many people were taken aback by the announcement. As a result, Amazon shoppers are pivoting to find new ways to save money and offset the increase, from leveraging subscriptions to signing up for the Amazon Treasure Truck.

What to know about the Amazon Prime price hike

What is the new Amazon Prime price?

Amazon Prime membership will rise to $139 annually or $15 monthly for existing members starting on the date of their next renewal after March 22. However, if you were looking into a monthly or annual membership for the original price, you still have time to register. New members need to sign up before Feb. 18 to take advantage of the current annual price of $119.

Although Amazon attributed part of the increase to supply chain snags last year and rising costs, the company says that the hike comes with expanded benefits. Amazon has yet to release a definitive list of those benefits. Still, there is some indication they include improved delivery times with a rapidly growing number of Amazon distribution centers nationwide.

Is it worth having Amazon Prime?

Even with the upcoming increase, many Amazon shoppers feel Prime membership remains well worth the price for free 2-day shipping on millions of eligible items, from toys to tech. It also includes easy returns, Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music and access to exclusive deals and shopping events.

How to save after the Amazon Prime increase

There are several ways Amazon Prime members can offset the increase by saving in other ways when they shop.

Subscriptions: Subscribe & Save lets members sign up for auto-deliveries on eligible products, and when you receive five or more products, you save up to 15% off.

Subscribe & Save lets members sign up for auto-deliveries on eligible products, and when you receive five or more products, you save up to 15% off. Amazon Treasure Truck: The Treasure Truck is Amazon’s curated collection of super deals on top products that are only available for a few hours or until they sell out.

The Treasure Truck is Amazon’s curated collection of super deals on top products that are only available for a few hours or until they sell out. Daily deals: Today’s Deals offer a department-by-department rundown of trending deals, including Deals of the Day that average 25% to 50% off.

Today’s Deals offer a department-by-department rundown of trending deals, including Deals of the Day that average 25% to 50% off. Amazon Day Delivery: When you select your Amazon Day Delivery for eligible products, you’ll earn $1 in rewards that you can apply to select digital items. The promotion runs through Jun. 15, 2022.

When you select your Amazon Day Delivery for eligible products, you’ll earn $1 in rewards that you can apply to select digital items. The promotion runs through Jun. 15, 2022. Price tracker: CamelCamelCamel, an Amazon price tracker, lets shoppers look up price fluctuations on millions of products to determine worthwhile deals.

Prime prices are going up, but these top products on Amazon are on sale right now

