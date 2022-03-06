Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad

Finalists

Shirley Greenwood Winston-Salem Shirley has given decades of service to the Winston-Salem community, having served as a Winston-Salem deputy, promoting breast cancer awareness and standing up for survivors of rape. Read More… Gwynne Donohue Greensboro Gwynne has dedicated her life to honoring those who have served in the U.S. militay, from serving as a guardian on the Triad Flight of Honor to celebrating homecomings for active duty service men and women. Read More… Charlotte Evans Burlington Charlotte can’t help but to help others. She is the founder of Freedom Hope Compassionate Ministries, and she works to make sure her non-profit lives up to its name. Read More… Leah McNair High Point Leah is all about bringing people together. Amid the isolation of the pandemic, she started Sister Circle. The group is now 7,000 strong! Read More…

FOX8 wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month, FOX8 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named Piedmont Triad’s Woman of the Year and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice! From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

