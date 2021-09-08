Regional News Partners

Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem’s local news leader FOX8 WGHP works closely with trusted Nexstar news partners across the east/southeast to monitor what’s happening in surrounding communities. Our regional partnerships enhance the impact of our journalism, as we strive to curate uniquely relevant experiences for our local readers in Greensboro, High Point and other communities in the Piedmont Triad. Stay on top of what’s happening near your family and friends by visiting our East Coast news partners in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

North Carolina

WNCN CBS17 is the station Where Local News Matters covering Wake County, Raleigh, Durham, and Fayetteville. We are the station that digs deeper, asks the tough questions, and holds the powerful accountable. Our newscasts are always on at CBS17.com. The 5-person Weather team at WNCN is the most experienced in the market. Their accurate forecasts are backed up by cash with the 3-Degree Guarantee and we are the only station with the exclusive, 10-Day Forecast. Sign up for the CBS 17 newsletter to get Local News and Weather that Matters delivered directly to your inbox.

FOX 46 Charlotte produces the most local news and weather news in North Carolina and South Carolina. The WJZY news team covers Charlotte and the surrounding communities with more reporters and meteorologists. Plus, the FOX46 news team provides the most local sports coverage, including the Carolinas’ only nightly sports show, Charlotte Sports Live. FOX46.coms your 24-hour connection to the most local news in the Queen City.

WNCT 9 On Your Side is your place for news. We cover all of Eastern North Carolina, including Greenville and the Inner Banks. We are also your home for WNCT weather, the ECU Pirates, high school sports and more. Download the WNCT app today.

South Carolina

WSPA 7News is the source for news and weather in The Upstate of South Carolina and Western North Carolina. 7NEWS delivers breaking news and severe weather for the Greenville, Spartanburg, Asheville and Anderson county areas. WSPA.com, 7News and The CW62 serve the local community with news and sports programming including CBS Prime and CBS Sports programming, Southern Conference Sports original programming, CW Prime programming and original Clemson Football programming. Download the 7NEWS app and 7WEATHER app now.

WCBD Count on 2 brings breaking news, weather, and the day’s top stories to people across South Carolina’s Lowcountry including Charleston news. Counton2.com delivers up-to-the-minute updates on news across the state, including information to help viewers and readers navigate the coronavirus pandemic. Storm Team 2 keeps an eye on incoming weather threats, including the tropics, to keep people safe. Count on News 2 to stay up to date on what’s happening across the Lowcountry.

WBTW is a CBS affiliate and the No. 1 source for news, weather, sports, and entertainment in the Myrtle Beach and Florence areas in South Carolina. Be the first to know with the WBTW News13 news app alerts and breaking emails. Get the latest on the population boom and the hot housing market around the fastest growing city in the Carolinas, follow our crime tracker, and dive into the special reports you need.

Virginia

WFXR serves the Roanoke and Lynchburg market covering breaking news, weather, and sports for Southwest and Central Virginia. Virginians count on WFXRtv.com for the latest breaking news and weather happening in their neighborhood. Sign up for email alerts with our WFXR newsletters or download the WFXR News app to stay up to date.

WRIC ABC 8News in Richmond is Central Virginia’s source for local news, weather and political updates from the Capitol region. Covering the City of Richmond and Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover counties, 8News reports breaking news, crime updates and community news that matters where you live. Sign up for an 8News newsletter to get the stories you care about delivered straight to your inbox.

WAVY TV 10 in the Norfolk, Virginia television market is the go-to station for breaking news, weather and sports in the Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina region. WAVY.com is your online source for local, regional, and national coverage, with the Living Local section serving as a hub for all things Hampton Roads. Be sure to sign up for daily and breaking newsletters to always be in the know about what’s happening in your community.

Georgia

WRBL covers the latest news, weather, and sports in the Chattahoochee Valley and Fort Benning. WBRL News 3 has been On Your Side for more than 60 years in Columbus, Georgia, reporting on issues and events that matter for 17 counties in West Georgia and East Alabama.

WSAV serves Savannah and the surrounding Georgia Coastal Empire and Hilton Head and the surrounding South Carolina Lowcountry with rich and diverse coverage of news, weather, and sports. Storm Team 3 provide accurate forecasts, up-to-the-minute storm tracking and essential coverage when Hurricanes and Tropical Storms threaten the southeast. WSAV is the area’s and local sports leader producing weekly live play-by-play high school football games and is the official Jacksonville Jaguars Media Station for Southeast Georgia. WSAV.com and the WSAV Now team create unique and compelling web content. In 2020, WSAV.com was recognized by RTDNA with an Edward R. Murrow Award for digital Journalism.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has been the most-trusted local news and weather source for Augusta and surrounding CSRA for almost 70 years. It is because of our commitment to the local communities we serve across Georgia and South Carolina, that WJBF.com is the go-to local source for news, weather, sports and original programs you can count on. Sign up for WJBF newsletters for the latest stories you need to know delivered straight to your inbox.

Maryland

WDVM news has never been more local. Earning your trust by providing the most local news, weather and sports for over 50 years in Hagerstown and the Greater Washington and DC Metropolitan area. LocalDVM.com brings you all the top stories from our daily broadcasts, as well as stories developing in real-time. Sign up for our newsletters today.

Pennsylvania

ABC27 is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for WHTM abc27 newsletters to get the stories you care about delivered straight to your inbox.

WTAJ delivers news to Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson and Somerset counties within Central Pennsylvania. WeAreCentralPA.com is your go-to source for breaking, local news and sports. WTAJ meteorologists are your Weather Authority for the latest in severe weather. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter to get the stories you care about delivered straight to your inbox.

WBRE is your source for the latest news, weather, sports and more in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. The Eyewitness News staff at WBRE-TV and WYOU-TV has newsrooms in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton and Williamsport and is on the road everywhere in between from Hazleton to the Poconos covering Pennsylvania news where you live and work. Breaking news and the latest weather forecasts are just a tap away on PAHomepage.com and the New Eyewitness News App. Eyewitness News WBRE Channel 28 and WYOU Channel 22 and PAHomepage.com serve all of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

PHL17 is your source for Philly news, weather and traffic and great original programming like PHL17 Morning News, In Focus and Weekend Philler. WPHL has been a vibrant part of Philadelphia culture since 1965 and we strive to continually connect to our community. Sign up for push alerts on PHL17.com to stay connected to Philly and the surrounding suburbs.

YourErie in Erie, Pennsylvania, is your news leader in northwestern Pennsylvania, home of Presque Isle State Park. WJET delivers local breaking news, important stories, weather from Erie’s only team of fully certified meteorologists, local and tri-state sports coverage. We are the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers Black & Gold Nation. Sign up for JET Daily Newsletter today.