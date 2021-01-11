Project 2021 – A FOX8 Digital Exclusive

2021 will be a year like no other—truly unique.

We believe it deserves to be documented that way.

That’s why FOX8 is launching “Project 2021.” Throughout the year, Bob Buckley and photojournalist Chris Weaver will follow eight people from across the Piedmont—people who represent the variety and diversity of our community—to tell their stories as they navigate life and the pandemic.

Let us introduce you to the families of “Project 2021.”

Monica Moyer Greensboro, N.C. A Winston-Salem State University alumna, Monica spent 15 years in banking with Bank of America before taking a chance to pursue her passion. In early 2020, she said so long to the bank and took over Archdale Bakery. Her son works with her there when he can, and her daughter helps out, making it a true family affair. See stories about Monica and her family.

Flavia and Phillip Nazareth High Point, N.C. When Phillip and Flavia met, she was living in Brazil, and Phillip had already moved out of the country to the United States. At the time, Flavia was working as an attorney, but she finally decided to move up to the U.S. and settle down in High Point–where Phillip works in commercial photography. Flavia eventually opened Little Blank Canvas, her very own local art school. See stories about Flavia and Phillip

Evan and Katie Tanner Reidsville, N.C. The Tanners lead busy lives in Reidsville. Katie has a business styling hair, and Evan is both a preacher at a church near the Piedmont Triad Airport and has a business working as a DJ for weddings and other events. He also builds sets for community theater productions. See stories about Evan and Katie

Algenon Cash Winston-Salem, N.C. Algenon grew up in Winston-Salem, attended North Carolina State and eventually started his own investment firm, Wharton Gladden. He’s heavily involved in the restaurant industry, and he’s even got his own restaurant, Zesto Burgers & Ice Cream in Winston-Salem. See stories about Algenon.