‘Who Killed Officer Martin?’ – the podcast episode 1: ‘Executed While Doing Your Job’

It was a late October night in 1996, almost the end of his shift when he had one more stop to make, a suspicious vehicle on the interstate near his small North Carolina town. It would be the last stop Sergeant Greg Martin would ever make.
Subscribe to “Who Killed Officer Martin?”
iTunes
RSS
Spotify
Stitcher
Radio Public
Google Play coming soon
iHeart Radio coming soon
Tunein
Pocket Casts
Castbox
Other FOX8 original podcasts
Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-Year Mystery
Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder