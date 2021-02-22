‘Who Killed Officer Martin?’ – the podcast episode 1: ‘Executed While Doing Your Job’

It was a late October night in 1996, almost the end of his shift when he had one more stop to make, a suspicious vehicle on the interstate near his small North Carolina town. It would be the last stop Sergeant Greg Martin would ever make. 

