‘Who Killed Jennifer Short?’ – the podcast episode 1: ‘A brutal crime’

HENRY COUNTY, Va. — On Aug. 15, 2002, in the quiet community of Oak Level, Virginia, someone shot and killed Michael and Mary Short in what investigators called an execution-style murder.

Their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, was snatched from her bed, setting off a massive search. Heartbreak six weeks later as deputies found her remains 45 minutes away near a North Carolina creek. Seventeen years later, no suspects, no motive and no clues as to who killed Jennifer Short.

In this FOX8 original podcast, Tess Bargebuhr revisits the tragedy, asking, “Who killed Jennifer Short?”

