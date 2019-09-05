‘Who Killed Jennifer Short?’ – the podcast episode 3: ‘Heartbreaking discovery’

HENRY COUNTY, Va. — The search for Jennifer Short ends with a heartbreaking discovery. More than 30 miles away, off a quiet rural road, near a creek bed, the 9-year-old’s remains are found. The nationwide search for a missing girl now turns into a manhunt for the person who murdered an entire family.

