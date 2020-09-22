‘Who Killed Grandma Nancy?’ — the podcast episode 1: ‘A Very Heinous Crime’

Who Killed Grandma Nancy?

On a cold, snowy, North Carolina morning, an employee discovered the brutally-murdered body of Nancy Harvey inside her used car business. Investigators worked around the clock collecting evidence to figure out who would kill this hard-working, loving grandmother. Seven years later, they’re still trying to figure it out.

