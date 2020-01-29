'Seduced by Satan' — the podcast episode 4: ‘Did investigators miss something?’

In the fourth and final episode of Seduced by Satan, a search warrant details the sheriff’s office investigation into Pazuzu Algarad, including the decision which resulted in authorities failing to discover the bodies of Josh Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch in the months after their murders. We’re also introduced to the key witness in the case and get an update on what happened to the women involved in the murders.

IN PHOTOS AND VIDEO – Take a look inside Pazuzu Algarad’s home.

Seduced by Satan — read the web stories and watch the videos

