Watch Now
FOX8 Morning News

'Seduced by Satan' — the podcast episode 4: ‘Did investigators miss something?’

Seduced by Satan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In the fourth and final episode of Seduced by Satan, a search warrant details the sheriff’s office investigation into Pazuzu Algarad, including the decision which resulted in authorities failing to discover the bodies of Josh Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch in the months after their murders. We’re also introduced to the key witness in the case and get an update on what happened to the women involved in the murders.

IN PHOTOS AND VIDEO – Take a look inside Pazuzu Algarad’s home. 

Subscribe to “Seduced by Satan”:

iTunes
RSS
Spotify
Stitcher
Radio Public
Google Play
TuneIn

Seduced by Satan — read the web stories and watch the videos

Other FOX8 original podcasts

Deadly Secrets

Seduced By Satan

Who Killed Jennifer Short?

The Day Helen Disappeared

What Happened to Baby Doe?

Caitlin Can’t Remember

NASCAR: “Dirty Air”

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Listen to more FOX8 podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow FOX8 on Twitter

MOST POPULAR