‘Murder in Pilot Mountain’ — the podcast episode 4: ‘Who is Robert James Adkins?’

Watch our “Murder in Pilot Mountain” series.

B was born on December 11, 1956. On August 2, 2019, he would be placed under arrest for the rape and murder of Ronda Blaylock. When his mugshot was put on the news that night, even those who grew up with him and share his DNA didn’t recognize him. In episode 4 of Murder in Pilot Mountain, we talk to those who knew Adkins as he grew up, until after the time of Ronda’s murder and the years to follow.

Subscribe to “Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-Year Mystery”:

iTunes

RSS

Spotify

Stitcher

Radio Public

Google Play

TuneIn

iHeart Radio

Other FOX8 original podcasts

Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-Year Mystery

Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder

Seduced By Satan

Who Killed Jennifer Short?

The Day Helen Disappeared

What Happened to Baby Doe?

Caitlin Can’t Remember

NASCAR: “Dirty Air”