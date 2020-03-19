‘Murder in Pilot Mountain’ — the podcast episode 3: ‘Who killed Ronda?’

In episode three of Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-year mystery, we take a look at what was released to the public immediately after Ronda’s murder. Decades later, members of the Ronda Blaylock Task Force take us through their investigation, which ranged across the country and involved agencies from several states. Finally, nearly 40 years after her murder, comes an announcement. The man investigators pinned for Ronda’s death had been in the shadow of Pilot Mountain the entire time.
