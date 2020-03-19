‘Murder in Pilot Mountain’ — the podcast episode 3: ‘Who killed Ronda?’

Watch our "Murder in Pilot Mountain" series.

B was born on December 11, 1956. On August 2, 2019, he would be placed under arrest for the rape and murder of Ronda Blaylock. When his mugshot was put on the news that night, even those who grew up with him and share his DNA didn't recognize him. In episode 4 of Murder in Pilot Mountain, we talk to those who knew Adkins as he grew up, until after the time of Ronda's murder and the years to follow.