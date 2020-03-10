‘Murder in Pilot Mountain’ — the podcast episode 2: ‘Who was Ronda Blaylock?’

Ronda Blaylock grew up as an only child in a loving, sheltered home. In private school most of her life, it wasn’t until she went to public school that she met a new group of friends. In episode two of “Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-year Mystery,” we hear from those who knew Ronda best.
