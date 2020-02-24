Introducing ‘Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-Year Mystery’ – the podcast – listen to the trailer here

On Aug. 26, 1980, 14-year-old Ronda Blaylock disappeared shortly after leaving her high school. In the days that followed, her family and friends searched for her in the area of her hometown, Rural Hall, North Carolina. They hoped to bring her home alive. Shockingly, Ronda’s partially-clothed body was found three days later in a town called Pilot Mountain, with deputies saying she’d been raped and brutally stabbed to death. As an appalled community wrapped their minds around the vicious crime, detectives released information on a suspect. The killer, however, remained at large. More than three decades later, a group of seasoned detectives took over the case. Together, they re-examined old evidence, submitted new evidence and reinvented how the case was investigated. Nearly 40 years after her death, all roads led to a 62-year-old man, who was living mere miles away from the sheriff’s office. This is “Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-year Mystery.”

Subscribe to “Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-Year Mystery”:

iTunes

RSS

Spotify

Stitcher

Radio Public

Google Play

TuneIn

iHeart Radio

Other FOX8 original podcasts

Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-Year Mystery

Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder

Seduced By Satan

Who Killed Jennifer Short?

The Day Helen Disappeared

What Happened to Baby Doe?

Caitlin Can’t Remember

NASCAR: “Dirty Air”