‘Dirty Air’ — the podcast episode 6: ‘Hailie Deegan: There are no shortcuts’

Forget all the comparisons to Danica Patrick. Hailie Deegan is trying to blaze her own path to the NASCAR Cup Series. In this episode of FOX8’s Dirty Air, hear why Deegan thinks her background sets her up for future success and why she thinks she can succeed where other women like Patrick didn’t. At just 18, she’s a pretty normal teenager with some serious long term goals. Coming from a racing family, she also knows there are no shortcuts to the big time!
