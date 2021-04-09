Who is the new detective investigating the death of Tom Fogleman? – Peel back the crime scene tape in episode 3 of ‘A Country Store Killing’ the podcast

On January 23, 2002, 61-year-old Tom Fogleman was brutally murdered in the country store his father built in 1940, in Snow Camp, NC. News of the killing rocked the Alamance County community and sparked heavy coverage of the murder within several news organizations. Over the next several years, numerous detectives worked the case, but failed to solve it. In February 2021, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office sent out another press release, continuing to ask for the public's help in the case, shortly after it was assigned to a new detective, who had never previously heard of the murder. In this episode of A Country Store Killing, we look back at the day Tom was killed and become acquainted with some of Tom's closest remaining family members.

