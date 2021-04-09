Who is the new detective investigating the death of Tom Fogleman? – Peel back the crime scene tape in episode 3 of ‘A Country Store Killing’ the podcast

A handful of different detectives have walked into Tom Fogleman’s family’s home over the years, as the investigation changed hands and the evidence piled up. In episode three of A Country Store Killing, we meet the latest detective to have the case land on her desk, get an idea of how daunting a task she’s now assigned to, and find out how optimistic she is that she’ll be the person who finds the answers people have been asking for since January 2002.
