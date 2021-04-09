‘A Country Store Killing’ – the podcast episode 2: ‘The Unsolved Murder of Tom Fogleman’

A Country Store Killing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The people of Snow Camp and Alamance County, NC, knew the Fogleman family well. The customers and neighbors of the family’s country store also knew of their firstborn, Tom, having watched him grow up from boy to man. Those who knew him best, however, are the people who grew up alongside him and the people he watched grow up. We meet the man behind the name in episode 2 of A Country Store Killing. 

Subscribe to “A Country Store Killing”

iTunes
RSS
Spotify (Coming soon)
Stitcher
Radio Public
Google Play (Coming soon)
iHeart Radio (Coming soon)
Tunein (Coming soon)
Amazon Music
Pocket Casts
Cast Box

Other FOX8 original podcasts

Who Killed Officer Martin?

Hauntings in the Piedmont

57 Shots in 90 Seconds

Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-Year Mystery

Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder

Seduced By Satan

Who Killed Jennifer Short?

The Day Helen Disappeared

What Happened to Baby Doe?

Caitlin Can’t Remember

NASCAR: “Dirty Air”

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter