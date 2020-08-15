Introducing ‘57 Shots in 90 Seconds’ – the podcast – listen to the trailer here

57 Shots in 90 Seconds

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fifty-seven shots in 90 seconds, five people dead, seven others wounded and it all happened inside a courtroom on a cold March day in 1912. Lives and fortunes were lost over what most believe was a senseless tragedy.

The echoes of the gunfire have long since disappeared but the wounds left behind in the quaint little town of Hillsville, Va., have continued to fester. The political drama that led up to the shooting has divided families for generations. Some say the shootout was self-defense, others murder. Many of the questions surrounding that day have yet to be answered. Fifty-Seven shots in ninety seconds. Who fired the first shot?

Subscribe to “57 Shots in 90 Seconds”:

iTunes
RSS Feed
Google Play
Spotify
iHeart Radio: TBD
TuneIn: TBD
Stitcher
Radio Public


Other FOX8 original podcasts

Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-Year Mystery

Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder

Seduced By Satan

Who Killed Jennifer Short?

The Day Helen Disappeared

What Happened to Baby Doe?

Caitlin Can’t Remember

NASCAR: “Dirty Air”

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter