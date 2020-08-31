’57 Shots in 90 Seconds: Carroll County Courthouse Shootout’ — the podcast episode 3: ‘Conspiracy of Silence, Deep Scars’

Fifty-seven shots in 90 seconds, five people dead, seven others wounded and it all happened inside a courtroom on a cold March day in 1912. Lives and fortunes were lost over what most believe was a senseless tragedy.

The echoes of the gunfire have long since disappeared but the wounds left behind in the quaint little town of Hillsville, Va., have continued to fester. The political drama that led up to the shooting has divided families for generations. Some say the shootout was self-defense, others murder. Many of the questions surrounding that day have yet to be answered. Fifty-Seven shots in ninety seconds. Who fired the first shot?