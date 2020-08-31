’57 Shots in 90 Seconds: Carroll County Courthouse Shootout’ — the podcast episode 3: ‘Conspiracy of Silence, Deep Scars’

57 Shots in 90 Seconds

Five people were killed and many more were wounded when 57 shots rang out on a cold March Day in 1912. The wounds left behind after the shootout would fester for generations. In Carroll County, Virginia families on both sides of the tragedy have continued to hold grudges and resentment, because of that the subject was taboo among locals. That may finally be changing.

