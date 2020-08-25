’57 Shots in 90 Seconds: Carroll County Courthouse Shootout’ — the podcast episode 2: ‘The Manhunt’

The Carroll County Courthouse shootout spilled out of the courtroom and into the streets that cold March day in 1912. The Allens were on the run, but not for too long. The five killed that day would lead to a murder trial that grabbed national headlines. A father and son would be sentenced to the electric chair while the crime would follow the families involved for generations.
