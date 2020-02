It’s snowing!

The Piedmont Triad is getting its first significant snow of the year and we want to see your photos.

Use the “Submit Photo” button to send us your photos. Be sure to tell us where the photo was taken. Please only submit photos once. There will be a delay before they show up in the gallery.

Walnut Cove (Scotty Hooker)

Bethany, Rockingham County (BJ Collins Brame)

Winston-Salem (Kim Hackney)

Sandy Ridge (Mary Wayne Dunlap)

Sparta, NC – Whitehead community (Chanda Richardson)

Outside our window (High Point)

From Wentworth, NC

The snow in Greensboro

Mohawk Industries – Thomasville, NC

It’s snowing in Ramseur

Greensboro NC

High Point

Greensboro

Beautiful snowfall in Caswell County!