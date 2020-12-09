Today on the FOX8 4:00 News, we will be featuring the top 10 toys of 2020.
Steve Noviello will break down them down in the 4:00 and 4:30 half-hours!
Latest headlines from FOX8
- See the top 10 toys for 2020 today on the FOX8 4:00 News
- SC man arrested after shooting, killing puppy in driveway, police say
- ‘Freedom of expression still and will exist’: Forsyth County sheriff issues statement after man accused of assaulting teen, juvenile
- Greensboro bakery cooks up treats while helping people with severe, persistent mental illnesses
- Gen Z-focused church in Myrtle Beach uses cafes to connect