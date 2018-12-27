FOX8 Live Stream 3 | Live events Must-See Stories Small Business Spotlight: Pride of the Morning produce pivots to home delivery Video FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Kim Vernon, making masks for High Point police officers Video High Point barbecue staple Carter Brothers will not reopen Video Greensboro teacher finding new ways to keep students engaged through online learning Video Northern Guilford High School principal to bike laps around school for each graduating senior Nurse recovers from COVID-19 after battling virus for a month Video More Must-See Stories