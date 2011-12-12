On Air Watch Live: Live and Repeats View the FOX8 TV Schedule View the Antenna TV Schedule Must-See Stories Dr. Fauci anticipates coronavirus outbreak in the fall Video FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Student health staff at Elon University Video UNC system changes admissions requirements due to coronavirus outbreak Video Greensboro band teacher ends each online lesson day with song for students Video 102-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus Video $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Kernersville Sheetz More Must-See Stories