U.S. Congressman says ‘something’s going on that we can’t handle’ when asked about UFOs

MYSTERY WIRE — Another member of the United States Congress is talking openly about UFOs and the expected upcoming UFO report from the office of the Director of National Intelligence.

A TMZ photographer spoke with Tennessee republican Rep. Tim Burchett on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Rep. Burchett answered a question about President Biden’s meeting with Vladimir Putin and if UFOs would come up. Rep. Burchett also said there’s no way these objects are Russian technology, because if it was “they would own us right now.”

The congressman also talked about UFOs being written about in the Bible, pointing specifically to Ezekiel. This reference is for Ezekiel 1:4-28 in which there is a description of seeing “an immense cloud with flashing lightning and surrounded by brilliant light. The center of the fire looked like glowing metal, and in the fire was what looked like four living creatures. In appearance their form was human, but each of them had four faces and four wings.”

The passage also states, “When the living creatures moved, the wheels beside them moved; and when the living creatures rose from the ground, the wheels also rose. Wherever the spirit would go, they would go, and the wheels would rise along with them, because the spirit of the living creatures was in the wheels.”

TMZ

Congressman, I know right now, with President Biden, when he’s going to speak to Putin he’s going to ask them about the UFO, stuff like that.



Rep. Time Burchett – (R) TN

I think that’s ridiculous. If the Russians had UFO technology, I mean, they would own us right now, they used to say that they’ve heard people talk about how the Nazis had it in the second world war that they did, they would have won. That is ridiculous. It has to be something that is out of our galaxy, it just has to be if it in fact is real.



TMZ

Hey Congressman, you have always been a straight shooter. It’s been like, I know when it’s been bipartisan, but the one thing I’ve noticed is, it doesn’t matter which President is nobody ever talks about….



Rep. Time Burchett – (R) TN

They always say they’re gonna do something bad and then they get in office and, and honestly, I thought Trump was gonna do something, though he was gonna release the files. But you know, they release these files are redacted. It’s just a big blob of white out. Clearly, something’s going on that we can’t handle. I mean UFOs were in the Bible. Read Ezekiel, it talks about the wheel flying around. So I mean, they’re, they’ve been around since we’ve been around and somebody needs to come up with some answers.



TMZ

Even when something’s supposed to be released coming up in a few weeks or months. What do you think is going to be in that?



Rep. Time Burchett – (R) TN

I don’t believe it. I think Roswell was covered up. I think you know more people believe in UFOs than believe in Congress for good reason. Because of the jackleg stuff we do like that we talked about we’re going to release it and then we never do or we release something that is so redacted that is just ridiculous. The Air Force had a release on Roswell, which was the big deal I think in ’48 [1947] and the big cover up there and the guy that did it was a smart alec and he kind of smirked the whole time and nobody took it serious, they ought to take it serious. The American public wants to know and frankly, we deserve to know.



TMZ

I think at some point, it’s gonna it’s gonna happen, I think….



Rep. Time Burchett – (R) TN

I think they’re gonna release that. I think somebody is gonna release stuff that the Kennedy assassination files are going to do it all. But we haven’t had a president with enough guts to do it just yet. tmz.com