Today we celebrate National Fried Chicken Day as well as the 44th anniversary of the first Bojangles in Charlotte

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire up your deep fryer or get your DoorDasher on the line; it’s National Fried Chicken Day!

Yes, it’s a day for all things breaded and fried chicken on July 6, and in North Carolina that has extra significance.

According to the North Carolina Museum of History, on this day in 1977 the first Bojangles opened in Charlottle, North Carolina.

Today is a fantastic day in history. 🍗#OnThisDay in 1977, the first ever @Bojangles opened in Charlotte, North Carolina! 👏 pic.twitter.com/INOd622Wk4 — NCmuseumhistory (@NCmuseumhistory) July 6, 2021

Fried chicken is a southern institution, combining cooking techniques from Scotland with seasonings from West Africa. It was a delicacy until World War II.

If you’re going to cook your own fried chicken today, be mindful of your internal temperature: you need to get up to 160 to fully cook poultry. A reliable method is to fry (whether deep fry or shallow frying on the stovetop) until the crust is where you want it, and then to finish it in the oven for a few minutes so you don’t overcook your outside and undercook your inside.

