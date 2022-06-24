(WGHP) — The next time you’re out in nature enjoying the sun and warm weather this summer, you may be joined by a vibrantly-colored millipede.

The Apheloria virginiensis millipede in the photo above was spotted in Virginia by an NPS photographer, but they can also be found in North Carolina.

Millipedes can’t bite or sting, so they curl up in a tight ball to protect their frail legs.

However, Apheloria virginiensis millipedes use a slightly different strategy to protect themselves from danger: they secrete toxic cyanide compounds.

The toxin isn’t very harmful to humans. Still, some people can have an allergic reaction if they come in contact with an Apheloria virginiensis millipede.

If you have to handle one while out and about, make sure to wash your hands afterward and avoid touching your eyes.

Fun fact: even though they have the word “milli” in their name, millipedes don’t have 1,000 legs. Common millipedes have around 36 to 400 legs.