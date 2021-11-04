Taco Bell giving away free tacos Thursday after base stolen in World Series

(WGHP) — Ozzie Albies stole a base during the World Series, so you get to steal a taco on Thursday!

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros went head to head in the World Series, and during the first inning of game one on Oct. 26, Braves second baseman Albies stole second base.

Thanks to Taco Bell’s “Steal a base, steal a taco” promotion, Americans can get a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos on Nov. 4 while supplies last.

This isn’t the first time Taco Bell has run their “Steal a base, steal a taco” promotion, but it will be the first time it makes it into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Albies’ stolen base will soon be displayed at the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, according to a Taco Bell press release. The display will “tell the story” of Taco Bell’s “steal a base, steal a taco” promotion.

“When the players are just as excited as the fans to be a part of history, you’re impacting the game in real-time and in a real way,” said Tracee Larocca, Taco Bell’s head of Brand Creative. “Partnering with Major League Baseball and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to send the 10th stolen base to Cooperstown and tell the story of ‘Steal a Base Steal a Taco’ is an amazing honor and a true testament to connecting America’s love of baseball and tacos like only Taco Bell can.”