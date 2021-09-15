Sink your teeth into some special deals for National Burger Day!

(WGHP) — You may want to pull out your stretchy pants, because there’s only one way to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day.

National Cheeseburger Day is coming up on Sept. 18, and some of the most popular burger joints are having deals to celebrate.

FOX8 with the help of Offers.com put together a list of all the National Cheeseburger Day deals you can count on as we get closer to the big day.

National Burger Day deals

Dairy Queen: Hop on the Dairy Queen app and check out the deals section. You can purchase a Blizzard (small or larger), and get a free cheeseburger.

Hardee’s: If you’re on Hardee’s email database prior to National Cheeseburger Day, you can get a Western Bacon Cheeseburger Small Combo for $4.99.

McDonald’s: If you sign up for emails from McDonald’s, you can get a free cheeseburger, Sausage McMuffin with egg or McChicken.

Red Robin: Beginning Sept. 13, Red Robin Royalty members are getting a week to celebrate. The restaurant is planning a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal through Sept. 19.

Smashburger: Smashburger is offering Double Classic Burgers for $5 on National Cheeseburger Day.

Wayback Burgers: If you buy a burger at Wayback Burgers, you’ll be able to get a Classic Burger free on Sept. 18.

Wendy’s: Wendy’s is taking $2 off of a premium combo or a free order of Baconator fries in the Wendy’s app.