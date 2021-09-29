Only the chunkiest of bears will reign victorious in this year’s Fat Bear Week

KATMAI NATIONAL PARK, ALASKA (WGHP) — Oh lawd, they’re comin’!

It’s Fat Bear Week!

Alaska’s Katmai National Park is celebrating their ursine friends who have been packing on the pounds for hibernation starting Wednesday.

Every year the park holds a poll to vote on the best beast. One of the contestants this year is three-time champion Otis, and last year’s champion Chunk is among the contenders as well.

Voting begins at noon EST Wednesday and you can always check out the bears for yourself at Fat Bear Week.

Personally, we’re rooting for 132 and Walker.