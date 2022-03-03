Mtn Dew Is Releasing a New Flavor — but only at one restaurant

(WGHP) — Mountain Dew has come out with a new flavor.

But you can only get it at one restaurant chain: Buffalo Wild Wings.

The flavor is called Mtn Dew Legend. It’s their first foray into an exclusive flavor for Buffalo Wild Wings. They say that the flavor is “bringing sports fans a reason to celebrate.” Mtn Dew Legend is said to be “inspired by the latest blackberry flavor craze.” It adds flavor notes of citrus and blackberry to Mountain Dew classic, the release says.

“Buffalo Wild Wings and Mtn Dew both know a thing or two about passionate fan bases and how to take celebrations to the next level with great-tasting food and beverages,” Scott Finlow, chief marketing officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice, said in a statement. “Together, our goal is to elevate the sports viewing and dining experience.”

“We have a longstanding relationship with PepsiCo, and we are known for bringing fans unexpected bold flavors like the Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce,” she said. “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration for one-of-a-kind menu offerings.”

Select Buffalo Wild Wings locations will begin serving Mtn Dew Legend today, with a national rollout to all BWW locations set to wrap up by mid-May.