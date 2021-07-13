Macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream headed to stores courtesy of Kraft, Van Leeuwen

(WGHP) — Two wrongs don’t make a right, but can two rights make a double-right?

Van Leeuwen and Kraft are teaming up to create a new flavor of ice cream sure to give nightmares to anyone with lactose intolerance.

Yes, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese-flavored ice cream is becoming a reality.

Van Leeuwen said on Facebook, “Have you ever met someone who didn’t smile while eating ice cream?⁣⁣ Or while eating a bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese? ⁣⁣Yeah, we didn’t think so. So why not enjoy both, at the same time, in the same bowl, with the same mouth.”

The new, limited-edition flavor is rolling out on Wednesday, which just so happens to coincide with National Macaroni and Cheese Day.

Van Leeuwen is a New York-based ice cream chain that has stretched its ice cream footprint through the Big Apple, as well as New Jersey and California. They plan to open stores in Pennsylvania and Texas.

You can also find Van Leeuwen ice cream in Whole Foods and Sprouts locations or at the Van Leeuwen online store.