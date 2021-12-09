How to be a baddie? Here’s a look at the top Google searches of 2021

(WGHP) — While some of us were searching for news about the Georgia Senate Race, others were looking for the secret to being a “baddie.”
Google has released its ranking of trending searches in the United States for 2021.
Searches
- NBA
- DMX
- Gabby Petito
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Brian Laundrie
News
- Mega Millions
- AMC Stock
- Stimulus Check
- Georgia Senate Race
- GME
People
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Tiger Woods
- Alec Baldwin
- Travis Scott
- Simone Biles
Actors
- Alec Baldwin
- Pete Davidson
- Shailene Woodley
- Gina Carano
- Armie Hammer
Aesthetics
- Indie
- Dark academia
- Cottagecore
- Y2K
- Sage Green
Athletes
- Tiger Woods
- Simone Biles
- Henry Ruggs III
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Aaron Rodgers
Celebrities Searched Together
- Kim and Kanye
- Bill and Melinda Gates
- Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
- Kanye and Jeffree Star
- Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal
Games
- Among Us
- Battlefield 2042
- Resident Evil Village
- Valheim
- Forza Horizon 5
How to be
- How to be eligible for stimulus check
- How to be more attractive
- How to be happy alone
- How to be a baddie
- How to be a good boyfriend
How to help
- How to help Afghan refugees
- How to help Texas
- How to help India COVID
- How to help toddler with cough
- How to help foster kids
How to pronounce
- How to pronounce Dogecoin
- How to pronounce Michael Jackson
- How to pronounce quinoa
- How to pronounce Kamala
- How to pronounce Elon Musk sons name
How to Style
- How to style straight leg jeans
- How to style a wolf haircut
- How to style a corset
- How to style rings
- How to style a sweater vest
Memes
- Bernie Sanders’ mitterns
- Hamster
- Twisted tea
- Squid Game
- Sheesh
Movies
- Black Widow
- Eternals
- Halloween Kills
- Mortal Kombat
- Dune
Musicians and Bands
- Travis Scott
- Morgan Wallen
- Adele
- The Weeknd
- Dr. Dre
Near me
- COVID vaccine near me
- COVID testing near me
- Movies near me
- Bars near me
- Bowling near me
Or
- Effect or affect
- Barbie, Bratz or Fairy
- Allergies or COVID
- Bones or no bones
- Bougie or boujee
Passings
- DMX
- Gabbie Patito
- Brian Laundrie
- Prince Philip
- Norm Macdonald
Recipes
- TikTok pasta
- Bacon jam
- Birria tacos
- Crockpot chicken
- Hamantaschen
Songs
- drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo
- All Too Well, Taylor Swift
- good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
- Wants and Needs, Drake
- East on Me, Adele
Sports Teams
- Boston Red Sox
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Phoenix Suns
- Atlanta Braves
Sustainable Products
- Hand soap
- Leather jacket
- Denim
- Sandals
- Cleaning products
Updates
- Stimulus update
- DMX update
- Brian Laundrie update
- Gabby Petito update
- Hurricane Ida update
TV Shows
- Squid Game
- Bridgerton
- WandaVision
- Ginny and Georgia
- Cobra Kai