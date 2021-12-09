How to be a baddie? Here’s a look at the top Google searches of 2021

Offbeat

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Google search for "Bones or no bones"

Google search for “Bones or no bones”

(WGHP) — While some of us were searching for news about the Georgia Senate Race, others were looking for the secret to being a “baddie.”

Google has released its ranking of trending searches in the United States for 2021.

Searches

  1. NBA
  2. DMX
  3. Gabby Petito
  4. Kyle Rittenhouse
  5. Brian Laundrie

News

  1. Mega Millions
  2. AMC Stock
  3. Stimulus Check
  4. Georgia Senate Race
  5. GME

People

  1. Kyle Rittenhouse
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Alec Baldwin
  4. Travis Scott
  5. Simone Biles

Actors

  1. Alec Baldwin
  2. Pete Davidson
  3. Shailene Woodley
  4. Gina Carano
  5. Armie Hammer

Aesthetics

  1. Indie
  2. Dark academia
  3. Cottagecore
  4. Y2K
  5. Sage Green

Athletes

  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Simone Biles
  3. Henry Ruggs III
  4. Odell Beckham Jr.
  5. Aaron Rodgers

Celebrities Searched Together

  1. Kim and Kanye
  2. Bill and Melinda Gates
  3. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
  4. Kanye and Jeffree Star
  5. Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal

Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Battlefield 2042
  3. Resident Evil Village
  4. Valheim
  5. Forza Horizon 5

How to be

  1. How to be eligible for stimulus check
  2. How to be more attractive
  3. How to be happy alone
  4. How to be a baddie
  5. How to be a good boyfriend

How to help

  1. How to help Afghan refugees
  2. How to help Texas
  3. How to help India COVID
  4. How to help toddler with cough
  5. How to help foster kids

How to pronounce

  1. How to pronounce Dogecoin
  2. How to pronounce Michael Jackson
  3. How to pronounce quinoa
  4. How to pronounce Kamala
  5. How to pronounce Elon Musk sons name

How to Style

  1. How to style straight leg jeans
  2. How to style a wolf haircut
  3. How to style a corset
  4. How to style rings
  5. How to style a sweater vest

Memes

  1. Bernie Sanders’ mitterns
  2. Hamster
  3. Twisted tea
  4. Squid Game
  5. Sheesh

Movies

  1. Black Widow
  2. Eternals
  3. Halloween Kills
  4. Mortal Kombat
  5. Dune

Musicians and Bands

  1. Travis Scott
  2. Morgan Wallen
  3. Adele
  4. The Weeknd
  5. Dr. Dre

Near me

  1. COVID vaccine near me
  2. COVID testing near me
  3. Movies near me
  4. Bars near me
  5. Bowling near me

Or

  1. Effect or affect
  2. Barbie, Bratz or Fairy
  3. Allergies or COVID
  4. Bones or no bones
  5. Bougie or boujee

Passings

  1. DMX
  2. Gabbie Patito
  3. Brian Laundrie
  4. Prince Philip
  5. Norm Macdonald

Recipes

  1. TikTok pasta
  2. Bacon jam
  3. Birria tacos
  4. Crockpot chicken
  5. Hamantaschen

Songs

  1. drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo
  2. All Too Well, Taylor Swift
  3. good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
  4. Wants and Needs, Drake
  5. East on Me, Adele

Sports Teams

  1. Boston Red Sox
  2. Los Angeles Lakers
  3. Milwaukee Bucks
  4. Phoenix Suns
  5. Atlanta Braves

Sustainable Products

  1. Hand soap
  2. Leather jacket
  3. Denim
  4. Sandals
  5. Cleaning products

Updates

  1. Stimulus update
  2. DMX update
  3. Brian Laundrie update
  4. Gabby Petito update
  5. Hurricane Ida update

TV Shows

  1. Squid Game
  2. Bridgerton
  3. WandaVision
  4. Ginny and Georgia
  5. Cobra Kai

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter