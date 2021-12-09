How to be a baddie? Here’s a look at the top Google searches of 2021

(WGHP) — While some of us were searching for news about the Georgia Senate Race, others were looking for the secret to being a “baddie.”

Google has released its ranking of trending searches in the United States for 2021.

Searches

NBA DMX Gabby Petito Kyle Rittenhouse Brian Laundrie

News

Mega Millions AMC Stock Stimulus Check Georgia Senate Race GME

People

Kyle Rittenhouse Tiger Woods Alec Baldwin Travis Scott Simone Biles

Actors

Alec Baldwin Pete Davidson Shailene Woodley Gina Carano Armie Hammer

Aesthetics

Indie Dark academia Cottagecore Y2K Sage Green

Athletes

Tiger Woods Simone Biles Henry Ruggs III Odell Beckham Jr. Aaron Rodgers

Celebrities Searched Together

Kim and Kanye Bill and Melinda Gates Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kanye and Jeffree Star Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal

Games

Among Us Battlefield 2042 Resident Evil Village Valheim Forza Horizon 5

How to be

How to be eligible for stimulus check How to be more attractive How to be happy alone How to be a baddie How to be a good boyfriend

How to help

How to help Afghan refugees How to help Texas How to help India COVID How to help toddler with cough How to help foster kids

How to pronounce

How to pronounce Dogecoin How to pronounce Michael Jackson How to pronounce quinoa How to pronounce Kamala How to pronounce Elon Musk sons name

How to Style

How to style straight leg jeans How to style a wolf haircut How to style a corset How to style rings How to style a sweater vest

Memes

Bernie Sanders’ mitterns Hamster Twisted tea Squid Game Sheesh

Movies

Black Widow Eternals Halloween Kills Mortal Kombat Dune

Musicians and Bands

Travis Scott Morgan Wallen Adele The Weeknd Dr. Dre

Near me

COVID vaccine near me COVID testing near me Movies near me Bars near me Bowling near me

Or

Effect or affect Barbie, Bratz or Fairy Allergies or COVID Bones or no bones Bougie or boujee

Passings

DMX Gabbie Patito Brian Laundrie Prince Philip Norm Macdonald

Recipes

TikTok pasta Bacon jam Birria tacos Crockpot chicken Hamantaschen

Songs

drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo All Too Well, Taylor Swift good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo Wants and Needs, Drake East on Me, Adele

Sports Teams

Boston Red Sox Los Angeles Lakers Milwaukee Bucks Phoenix Suns Atlanta Braves

Sustainable Products

Hand soap Leather jacket Denim Sandals Cleaning products

Updates

Stimulus update DMX update Brian Laundrie update Gabby Petito update Hurricane Ida update

TV Shows

Squid Game Bridgerton WandaVision Ginny and Georgia Cobra Kai