He survived World War II to become a…TikTok star? Happy birthday to the world’s oldest alligator!

BELGRADE, SERBIA — The world’s oldest alligator in captivity celebrated his birthday!

Muja celebrated his 85th birthday this week. According to Reuters, he’s survived multiple bombings in Serbia and he’s now a TikTok star.

They don’t know Muja’s exact hatch date, but he was probably around two in 1937, according to some old news documents.

Reuters says that Muja lived through World War II bombs that damaged his zoo and killed many of the animals there, as well as six zoo keepers. He’s been in Belgrade since it was the capitol of Yugioslavia, and was there for the communist rule and eventual collapse of the country.

An alligator typically lives 30 to 50 years, but Muja is still pretty spry for 85. His only health issues were in 2012, when he had to have one of his feet amputated. It hasn’t slowed him down, his keepers say his energy level makes them think he’s in great health for his age.

Happy birthday, Muja!