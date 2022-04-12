(WGHP) — We try a lot of new things on FOX8, but this might be one of the weirder ones.

FOX8 Morning Anchor Cindy Farmer introduced us to “face yoga” during Tuesday’s “She Said, He Said” segment.

Farmer found out about face yoga from a recent Huffington Post article. The article says there’s evidence to support that it works. Northwestern Medicine studied the results of a 30-minute daily or every-other-day face yoga regimen and found that the participants looked almost three years younger as a result.

While you may be hoping to look younger, FOX8 learned that you’ll also end up looking pretty silly!