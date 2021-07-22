Man throws ‘pool’ party at giant sinkhole; ‘Nobody wanted to come to the party’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A Missouri man was so fed up with a massive sinkhole that opened up in his neighborhood that he decided to throw a “pool” party, complete with swim trunks and a cool drink.

Bradley Walsh, of Waldo, snapped a picture of a sinkhole that he used as a new neighborhood “pool” and posted it on a neighborhood Facebook page.

The picture shows yellow caution tape surrounding a severely damaged street. The broken pavement is submerged in standing water.

Walsh told WDAF he was trying to poke fun at an unfortunate situation.

“I got my Adirondack chair and just kinda put it up there and grabbed a Leinenkugel’s shandy and just relaxed in my bathing suit for a few minutes and tried to get some neighbors to join me, but nobody wanted to come to the party,” he said.

WDAF reached out to the city about the sinkhole. The city said a 6-inch water main broke on Tuesday, leaving about 15 people without water and forcing the closure of part of the street. Officials didn’t say how long repairs will take.