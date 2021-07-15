Everyone should do their part to recycle but please don’t recycle murderous dolls, Charleston County asks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Government on Wednesday took to Facebook to remind residents of the do’s and dont’s of recycling.

Do: Reduce, reuse, recycle.

Don’t: Recycle killer dolls.

The agency posted a photo of an item that some poor resident no doubt had a hard time getting rid of: a Chucky doll.

Perhaps the previous owner hoped the doll would be given new purpose, that he could turn over a new leaf and be remade into a Cabbage Patch Kid.

Unfortunately, Charleston County Environmental Management “does not accept clothes, children’s toys, or murderous dolls,” they said.

