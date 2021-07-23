Cobras, bears and…vultures? Oh my? North Carolina has spent a summer plagued by strange animal sightings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – FOX8’s sister station CBS 17 has reported on (and been involved in) several unusual animal stories over the summer.

From zebra cobras on the loose to a baby bear in a tree and wolf-hybrid dogs on the run – who knows what could happen next?

On Thursday, a vulture decided it was their time.

During Wednesday’s 5 p.m. news, a report on the haziness over North Carolina from the western wildfires led to the discovery of… the vulture.

Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein named the camera the “Vulture Cam” and believes the bird is just getting a bird’s eye view for dinner on Interstate-440.

But maybe he’s trying to get a job as a weather bird!