TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pocket-sized pup from Florida was officially crowned the world’s shortest dog living, standing a whopping 3.59 inches tall!

Pearl, a two-year-old Chihuahua from Orlando, beat out the competition with her big personality and small size. According to Guinness World Records, Pearl measures 9.14 cm (3.59 in) in height, 12.7 cm (5.0 in) in length, and 553 g (1.22 lbs) in weight.

That means she’s shorter than a popsicle stick and around the same size as a U.S. dollar bill.

Pearl is a relative of the previous record holder, Miracle Milly who stood just 9.65 cm or 3.8 in tall. Pearl is the daughter of one of Milly’s identical sisters.

Just like her ancestor Milly, Pearl weighed less than an ounce (28 g) at birth, Guinness said.

“We’re blessed to have her,” said Vanesa Semler, Pearl’s owner. “And to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news.”

Semler told Guinness’ TV talent show host, Gerry Scotti, that Pearl is “a bit of a diva” who enjoys “dressing up nice” and eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon. Unusually for a Chihuahua, Pearl has a calm temperament and was unfazed while on stage in front of a live audience.

Pearl’s record-setting height was measured at the same hospital she was born in: Crystal Creek Animal Hospital in Orlando, Florida.

Guinness said her vet, Dr. Giovanni Vergel, used a dog measuring wicket to determine her height three consecutive times with short breaks in between each measurement.

In compliance with the rules of the record, each measurement was taken from the base of the front leg foot up to the top of the withers (the ridge between the shoulder blades) in a straight vertical line.

“Congratulations Pearl,” Guinness said, “you are officially amazing!”