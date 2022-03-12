VIDEO: Chicago River turns green as city pours in 50 pounds of dye

(WGHP) — For the uninitiated, it may seem odd, but in Chicago, it’s tradition.

On Saturday, the City of Chicago is dumping green dye into the Chicago River in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

According to WGN, the festivities began at 10 a.m. with the Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 getting on boats to pour 50 pounds of dye into the iconic river.

The community came out to watch as a quarter-mile stretch of the river, from Columbus Drive and Orleans Street, transformed.

Some of the restaurants along the riverwalk held “River Dyeing bashes” and multiple area cruises offered an up-close view.

The City of Chicago says the holiday has been a big deal in the area for more than 175 years. The city’s first Irish Parade was held in 1843 and became an official city event in the 1950s.

The dyeing of the Chicago river got its start in 1962 at the recommendation of the local plumbers union. It has since become one of the area’s most famous events.

If you are worried about the environmental impact, the city assures that the colors only last a few hours and, while the formula remains a guarded secret, officials say the mixture is “environmentally friendly.”