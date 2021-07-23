Caught on camera: Seagull smacks girl in face on amusement park ride

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WGHP) — A 13-year-old girl was hit in the face by a seagull while on a New Jersey amusement park ride, according to NJ Advance Media.
The July 6 incident was caught on camera.
Kiley Holman was celebrating her friend’s birthday at Morey’s Piers and Water Parks.
While on the SpringShot ride, just after the ride took off, a seagull hit Kiley.
The teen was able to pull the bird off her face and neck after a few seconds.
Kiley said she had a “tiny cut” from the ordeal but was otherwise OK.