Caught on camera: Seagull smacks girl in face on amusement park ride

Offbeat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WGHP) — A 13-year-old girl was hit in the face by a seagull while on a New Jersey amusement park ride, according to NJ Advance Media.

The July 6 incident was caught on camera.

Kiley Holman was celebrating her friend’s birthday at Morey’s Piers and Water Parks.

While on the SpringShot ride, just after the ride took off, a seagull hit Kiley.

The teen was able to pull the bird off her face and neck after a few seconds.

Kiley said she had a “tiny cut” from the ordeal but was otherwise OK.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter