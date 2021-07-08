Cara the escaped python has been found safe after escaping zoo in Louisiana mall

Cara, a Burmese Python, has slithered out of her enclosure at the Blue Zoo inside the Mall of Louisiana. (Blue Zoo handout photo)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found a 12-foot python that escaped from its enclosure inside Louisiana’s largest shopping mall.

WBRZ-TV reports the snake was recaptured from a ceiling crawl space early Thursday after two days of searching.

Video posted by the station shows workers using a ladder as Cara — wrapped around the shoulder and back of one of them — is carried down.

SEE THE MOMENT: Here’s video of Cara the Python was pulled out from the wall somewhere within the Mall of Louisiana. Video is from Blue Zoo Baton Rouge. @WAFB https://t.co/ziVjx9EWIW pic.twitter.com/DFdQBJAeoD — lizkohTV (@lizkohTV) July 8, 2021

The yellow and white Burmese python was taken to the Louisiana School of Veterinary Medicine for a health check.

Cara slithered out of her enclosure at the Blue Zoo in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.