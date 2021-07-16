Can you hear the screaming? National Ice Cream Day is around the corner; sweet deals are coming

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, and maybe you’re not feeling the Mac and Cheese Ice Cream that Kraft is offering — so there are loads of deals and coupons you can use to get a slightly more appropriate ice cream fix. The full blog post is here.
- Alden’s Organic: Oregon-made Alden’s Organic is offering $1 off with this printable coupon.
- Baskin-Robbins: Technically, the entire month of July is National Ice Cream Month and Baskin-Robbins is doing it up proper by launching a new lineup of sea-inspired Creature Creations® and a brand-new, summer-inspired flavor of the month.
- Blue Bell: Using the occasion of National Ice Cream Month, Blue Bell is launching a new flavor sure to become a fan favorite; Blue Bell’s Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream — it will be available only for a limited time.
- Carvel Ice Cream: In yet another delicious matchup, Carvel is launching a new, limited-time lineup of Churro Ice Cream treats. And to celebrate, on July 18, they are offering fans who purchase a new Churro product a special card. Each card will contain a surprise offer on a Carvel menu item, which can be redeemed through August 30.
- Dairy Queen: One day only—July 18—enjoy $1 off any size Dipped Cone (excluding kid cones) at Dairy Queen with the DQ mobile app. Includes Chocolate Dipped Cones.
- GoPuff: Available from July 12 through July 18, in celebration of National Ice Cream Day, enjoy not one, but two Ben & Jerry’s and Talenti pints for just $8 from your go-to delivery service, GoPuff. Or, dive into a Good Humor 6-pack and get 25% off, also available through July 18.
- Instacart: Until July 31, enjoy a sweet deal from Instacart. Spend $20 on select Dreyer’s ice cream products, and save $5 or unlock free delivery.
- Lidl: If National Ice Cream Day is on your radar, there’s a good chance you’d be interested in being one of three winners to receive a one-year’s supply of Lidl ice cream in the form of a Lidl gift card. The total gift card value is $335. For your chance at being one of three winners, between July 12 and 17, using the hashtag #HowDoYouGelatelli, share your favorite Lidl Gelatelli product on Twitter. The winners will be chosen at random and will be announced on National Ice Cream Day, July 18. Here are the complete details and how-tos for entering the sweepstakes.
- Rite Aid: If you’re looking to celebrate National Ice Cream Day with a touch of nostalgia, head to Rite Aid and snag the Thrifty Stainless Steel Cylindrical Ice Cream Scoop on sale for $19.99 (regularly $24.99).
- Whole Foods Market: In a show of sweeping support for National Ice Cream day, from July 7 through July 20, Whole Foods Market will be discounting all ice cream and frozen treats by 35%. And Amazon Prime Members will save an extra 10%.
- Steak ’n Shake: Shake lovers will want to get over to Steak ’n Shake Steakburgers on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to get half price on all shakes and drinks. And if you haven’t joined their Rewards Club, do it, and a FREE milkshake will be your first reward.
- Yasso: Join the mailing list of the frozen Greek yogurt brand Yasso and get 25% off your first order of their bars, sandwiches and Poppables.
- Yogurtland: Real Rewards members will be receiving 3x the points at Yogurtland on all in-store and online orders on July 18 in honor of National Ice Cream Day.