Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream Month

BRENHAM, Texas, (WVLA) – It makes sense that July is National Ice Cream Month. It’s hot outside, and that means it is the perfect time for cold treat.

In honor of National Ice Cream Month, Blue Bell is releasing a new flavor: Coconut Cream Pie.

The brand’s new Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is only available for a limited time. So, what’s in this new flavor? According to Blue Bell, Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream contains:

Coconut-flavored French ice cream

Flakes of coconut

Pie crust pieces

A whipped topping swirl containing toasted coconut

“Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is the perfect summertime dessert,” said Carl Breed, general sales

manager for Blue Bell. “You will find toasted coconut and swirls of whipped topping in every bite. The pie crust pieces tie it all together to capture the taste and texture of a real coconut cream pie.”

The new flavor comes in half-gallon and pint sizes.

Along with Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream, Blue Bell is also bringing back Strawberry Cheesecake and Krazy Kookie Dough to stores.

President Ronald Reagan started National Ice Cream Month in 1984, urging Americans to “observe these events with appropriate ceremonies and activities.”