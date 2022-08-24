HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Have you seen a 7-foot-tall, bipedal, ape-like creature walking around the Tar Heel State?

Well, it may not be as far-fetched as it may sound relative to other places in the country.

According to BetOhio.com, North Carolina ranks 17th among the lower 48 states in reported bigfoot sightings.

However, those numbers could be on the rise as alleged Bigfoot sightings have been reported in both North and South Carolina within the last month.

North Carolina also has more Bigfoot sightings than most of its neighboring states with the exception of Georgia.

According to The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, there have been 107 reported sightings of Bigfoot in North Carolina. The most recent of which occurred in Orange County on July 1.

The BFRO posted the following account of that sighting involving a father and daughter on their site:

"My 17-year-old daughter was home alone with our five dogs on June 24. At dusk, she saw something very large on two feet standing at the edge of our woods. Dogs never barked. When she looked at it, it spun around and walked off fast. I thought she was seeing things until today, July 1, I began to walk up our driveway and heard a stick snap in the woods and looked to my right and about 30 feet away I saw a very large being walking away from me down a path in our woods. I stepped back and got one more glance of it. I immediately texted my 17-year-old and said I need to know where you saw what you saw and what it was. She came home and showed me. She said it was behind the basketball net and almost as tall as the bottom of the net. She saw it for a few seconds from behind as it walked back quickly into the woods and out of her view. Right after that, she heard what she thinks was the sound of it running away deeper into the woods. She described it as dark in color and on two legs. I drew what I saw and she said yes that is what I saw too. Gonna be honest I did not believe they existed until today. I archery hunt our woods all the time and have never seen anything like this."

The county with the most bigfoot sightings in North Carolina is Montogomery County which has far and away has the most reports of Bigfoot with 15, according to the BRFO, most of them happening in the Uwharrie National Forest area.

The five most likely states to spot Bigfoot are as follows:

Washington

California

Florida

Ohio

Illinois

Please, sasquatch hunt responsibly.