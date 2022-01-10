Arby’s claims new ‘Diablo Dare’ sandwich is so spicy you’ll need the free milkshake that comes with it

(WGHP) — If you think that the so-called “spicy” chicken sandwiches on the market are too mild, Arby’s has a dare for you.

Beginning Monday, Arby’s is offering a brand new sandwich called the Diablo Dare. The company is so sure it’ll set your mouth ablaze that the sandwich comes with a free vanilla shake to cool down your mouth.

The sandwich can be made with Arby’s 13-hour smoked brisket or crispy chicken.

The company brought together some of the most notorious peppers to offer five sources of spice: ghost pepper jack cheese, fiery hot seasoning, fire-roasted jalapeños and Diablo BBQ sauce served on a toasted red chipotle bun.”

“We Diablo Dare you to try this new sandwich,” said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing officer of Arby’s. “This is not a sandwich for the faint of heart. Everyone in QSR says they have a spicy option, but our research tells us that consumers are disappointed by fast food claims of spicy. We took that as a challenge by making sure all different types of spicy – the hot, the numbing, and the lingering are combined to make the Diablo Dare a true test of how much heat you can handle. Arby’s is setting a new standard of spice –when we say it, we mean it.”

From Jan. 10 to Feb. 6, the sandwiches will be available at participating locations starting at $5.99 and including a free snack shake.