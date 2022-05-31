ROSTRAVER, Penn. (WGHP) — Drivers in Pennsylvania got a strange sight earlier this month when a tractor-trailer crashed along Interstate 70 West and spilled 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler.

According to a police report, the driver lost control, and the tractor-trailer went off the road and onto the shoulder. The cab was impaled by trees.

The hot dog filler was scattered in the road and on the shoulder due to the “violent stopping motion” of the cab, police say.

There were two people inside the tractor-trailer who both reportedly refused medical treatment, according to the Rostraver Central Fire Department.

Investigating officers found that multiple brakes were “completely inoperable.”

The driver faces “numerous” citations, police say.